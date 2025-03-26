Petersburg Fire Department to receive $10 million in new trucks from first of casino funds

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Petersburg Fire Department is set to receive its largest influx of new equipment in decades, marking a significant leap in the city's emergency response capabilities.

The acquisition, valued at nearly $10 million, includes three engines and two ladder trucks, funded by the city’s new casino revenues.

"It’s a great day to be a Petersburg firefighter," said Chief Wayne Hoover. "If there is anybody in the state of Virginia that needed new apparatus, it’s this department."

The decision marks the biggest equipment purchase in over thirty years, aimed at modernizing its fleet and enhancing the safety of both firefighters and residents.

Mayor Sam Parham confirmed the funding comes directly from the city’s inaugural casino funds.

"This is money that we designated from our first casino funds," Parham said.

Unlike previous years, where financing was required, Parham said the city allocated these funds specifically to pay for the equipment outright.

The new equipment coincides with a period of growth for the fire department.

"For the first time in over a decade, the Petersburg Fire Department is fully staffed," Hoover noted.

In addition to new apparatus, city officials have plans for infrastructure improvements.

"City council plans to build a new fire station down on the southern end of the city and move forward with relocating our Farmer Street Station, which is one of our oldest stations," Parham said.

Modern technology integrated into the new trucks aims to enhance firefighter safety. "Anytime the red lights are on and they are parked on scene, it will notify drivers using the Waze app that there’s an emergency vehicle ahead, to slow down," said Kevin Sandridge with Atlantic Emergency Solutions.

The trucks will also feature side-roller protection and adaptive lighting that adjusts automatically at night to a calming flash pattern, he added.

As plans for a new fire station near the casino advance, the city council is also focused on firefighter retention and recruitment. The city aims to hire 33 additional firefighters to ensure the new station operates round-the-clock.



