Fully staffed for the first time in years, Petersburg firefighters get new technical rescue gear

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg firefighters are undergoing intensive hands-on training to accommodate a surge of new recruits, as the department has reached full staffing for the first time in years.

"We're out here training today because we have a great problem," said Battalion Chief A.G. Ross. "We have a bunch of new people with us."

Captain Dan Macaluso highlighted recent significant changes in the department, including financial growth and budget increases.

"Never have I seen such growth when it comes to finance, the budget," he said.

Firefighter Shania Inge noted the department's forward progression.

"Everywhere you look, we are getting something new, researching something new, or training on something new," she said.

The department recently invested over $70,000 in new equipment for the Technical Rescue Team, marking the first such purchase in more than a decade.

"We were able to buy a whole new complement of technical rescue equipment for rope, confined space, and water rescues," Macaluso explained. "These rescues are low frequency but high risk, and you need the right equipment, specialty, and training to perform effectively."

The firefighters also received new medical bags for their EMS program. "Having the best equipment for our patients is our absolute goal, and now we’re finally reaching the same level of advancement as other departments," Inge added.

Petersburg recently announced plans to use casino funding for the $10 million purchase of three new fire engines and two new fire trucks.

Petersburg Fire Department to receive $10 million in new equipment from first of casino funds

