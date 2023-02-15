Police: Man arrested after assaulting another man, then setting a house on fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police have a man in custody after officials said he assaulted another man and then barricaded himself in a home before setting it on fire early Wednesday morning in South Petersburg.

According to Petersburg fire officials on the scene, Petersburg Police were called to a home in the 500 block of Walnut Street around 3:30 a.m. for a reported assault.

When they arrived on the scene, they located the suspect in the back of the home. Police said he then barricaded himself and set the room he was in on fire.

The victim inside the home was able to get out safely, and eventually police were able to get the suspect out of the house and take him into custody.

The victim does have reported injuries from the alleged assault, but not from the fire, officials said.

Both the men who lived in the home are now displaced, fire officials said. A home next door was also damaged from the fire.

Police have not said what charges the suspect faces.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.