Virginia First Lady visits Petersburg to spread awareness on dangers of fentanyl

PETERSBURG, Va. -- First Lady of Virginia Suzanne Youngkin was in Petersburg on Wednesday as part of her "It Only Takes One" initiative to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

She spoke at the Petersburg YMCA to a group of people who work with kids in the city.

"You are the tip of the spear. Everyone sitting here has an opportunity to save a life by having a difficult or an easy conversation," Youngkin told the crowd.

"We have really prioritized the communities that need to hear this message the very most because we know we can make the biggest impact there," Youngkin added to the media after the event was over.

According to the most recent data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Petersburg has the second worst rate per capita of fentanyl deaths: 101.8 per 100,000 people.

That puts it second only to Richmond at 115.8 and well above the state average of 22.3.

However, Youngkin told the audience that the tide is starting to turn with the number of overdose deaths dropping in the city.

"In '21 there were 42 [deaths], in '22 there were 40, in '23 there were 38, and in 2024 thus far, there have been 15, over half the year," said Youngkin.

She added this reflects the statewide trend -- with deaths predicted to drop 25% in 2024 compared to an all-time high in 2021. "This collaborative effort, which is leveraging law enforcement, bipartisan legislation, awareness, health initiatives, I think it's all working very, very well together to make an impact."

Attorney General Jason Miyares was also at the event and spoke about the work his office has done to tackle the issue. He said in the upcoming General Assembly session he will again push for legislation to allow prosecutors to charge drug dealers that supply drugs that lead to a fatal overdose with murder.

The legislation, which has been filed for 2025 by Senator Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover), was rejected by the Democratic-controlled in the 2024 session.

"If you are lacing your marijuana or lacing your drugs with fentanyl, that's like lacing it with rat poison. You absolutely know what you're doing and there should be consequences. Other states have this measure," said Miyares.

Among those who were on hand for Wednesday's talk was Keith Collier who works with kids in the before and after-school care program.

"I was born and raised in this particular Y. That's why I wanted to come back here to give back to my community," Collier said. He added he approaches each interaction with a child with the same mantra. "You never know what someone else can do for you by just making a simple conversation."

Along with learning about the dangers of fentanyl and being given resources on how to talk to kids about it, those in attendance were also trained on how to administer naloxone which reverses the effects of a fentanyl overdose.

"We have some work to do in Petersburg, just being a product of the city, so I'm excited to be on board with everything," said Collier.

Petersburg YMCA executive director Marco Callender said this was just the first step in addressing this issue at the local level and planned to hold more meetings and conversations with other groups in the future.

"Add the youth voice to the table. Let's meet the kids where they are and have them bring their concerns. Because they're experiencing things that we're not seeing in the presence of adults," Callender said. "So how do we make sure that they are educated and aware of the dangers around them."

Callendar said if you want your kids to come to one of those youth-focused events to monitor their social media for times and locations.

