Crime Insider: One person killed in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that one person is dead, and another is injured following a shooting in Petersburg Tuesday evening.

Sources also say that both victims are juveniles.

The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Cottonwood Drive in the city's Pecan Acres housing complex.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

