Crime Insider: One person killed in Petersburg shooting

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that one person is dead, and another is injured following a shooting in Petersburg Tuesday evening.
Posted at 10:53 PM, May 21, 2024
PETERSBURG, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that one person is dead, and another is injured following a shooting in Petersburg Tuesday evening.

Sources also say that both victims are juveniles.

The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Cottonwood Drive in the city's Pecan Acres housing complex.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

