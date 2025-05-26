Petersburg's only pool gets a facelift ahead of summer swimming season

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg families can now beat the summer heat at the city's newly renovated Farmer's Street Pool, which opened Memorial Day after undergoing its first major renovation in more than a decade.

The pool, Petersburg's only public swimming facility, features new plaster and tile work along with improved steps.

The pool renovation is part of a larger effort to improve recreational facilities throughout the city.

Last year, multiple grants helped the city completely renovate the Farmers Street Basketball and Tennis Courts and add a Pickleball court.

In two weeks, a similar transformation will begin at Legends Park.

"We’re going to have three basketball courts, four tennis courts. You will be able to have Pickleball lines. So there will be usage there and then we’re also going to have a Kids Zone," Petersburg Recreation director Marquis Allen said.

City officials hope families take advantage of the new and improved features coming to Petersburg.

"Our soccer numbers increased by 60 percent this past spring," Allen said. "Our baseball numbers for youth are increasing."

The Farmer's Street Pool is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Renovations to Legends Park are expected to begin in the next two weeks and wrap up in early fall.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.