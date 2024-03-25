1,000 days after it was announced, Petersburg project hasn't even started: 'It’s an eyesore, Wayne'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- More than 1,000 days after a developer Avram Fechter announced big plans to transform the abandoned Virginia Avenue School into an apartment building for seniors, the work has not yet started. When pitched in 2021, Fechter said the project would be complete by the end of 2023.

"It’s an eyesore, Wayne. I look at it as something that the city really needs to see what I see, they need to see an eyesore," concerned neighbor Michael Parham said. "I think there should be someone actually seeking that contractor to see what his intentions are, because this is becoming unsafe."

That frustration is shared by Petersburg City Councilmember Howard Myers.

"I have rallied for them and rallied for them, for the developer to move forward but you know, as I stated with you the last time, it’s just becoming daunting to me," Myers said. "[The school building is] just becoming more and more damaged as we move along and I just think it’s insane for the owner to allow it to continue."

Fechter said he planned to convert the empty school building into affordable apartments and build 50 new homes on the streets surrounding the old school.

But in 2023, he appeared before Petersburg City Council and explained the project was delayed due to state bond funding running out and a previous general contractor dropping out.

“I know it has been frustrating for you, the neighborhood. This has taken longer than any of us thought it would and we do greatly apologize for that. We feel horrible about it,” Fechter said in 2023.

He said construction would not begin until Thanksgiving 2023. It did not.

Myers said he planned to talk to the city attorney to see what could be done to get the project moving.

"The building has been clearly damaged over the years while waiting to have a developer to come forward," Myers said.

When reached by phone on Monday, Fechter told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that he expected his tax equity investors to approve a plan this week that could lead to construction beginning in April.

