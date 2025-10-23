New affordable homes unveiled in Petersburg's Delectable Heights

PETERSBURG, Va. — The second phase of Petersburg's Dorsey Flats and Homes Project is bringing new opportunities for affordable homeownership to the Delectable Heights community, with nine homes now ready for occupancy and dozens more planned.

The development is part of a larger initiative that includes converting the historic Virginia Avenue School into veteran and senior housing. The housing project offers 40 rent-to-own homes and 10 homes for sale throughout the neighborhood.

Chanta Ruffin is among the first residents preparing to move into the new Wesley Street development, with her move-in date set for November 1.

"If it wasn't for this opportunity, no, I would probably still be where I'm living at now," Ruffin said.

The new homes feature modern amenities, including stainless steel appliances and built-in microwaves. Ruffin was particularly excited about her kitchen setup.

"This is the kitchen, everything is like stainless steel. This is the dishwasher. Of course you got your built in microwave. And I absolutely love this, this is the sink part," Ruffin said.

Teresa Steele has already settled into her new Ann Street home after relocating from Richmond specifically for this opportunity.

"I love it, as you can see, it's super, super cute and it fits me," Steele said. "It was a blessing that I was the first person to be picked to get a home in Petersburg."

The rent-to-own program offers an all-inclusive payment structure. A three-bedroom home costs $1,434 per month, which covers rent, electricity, water, sewer and internet services, according to Petersburg City Council Member Howard Myers.

"Three-bedroom home is $1434 a month. It's inclusive of everything there is. There is nothing further to pay other than the $1434 a month," Myers said.

Long-time Delectable Heights resident Mary Johnson, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years, has watched the rapid development unfold.

"Well the houses have come up quickly, really fast, they look good," Johnson said.

The transformation is visible throughout the community, with construction happening on multiple corners.

"It's changing a whole lot. Everywhere you look, every corner you've been, there's a new home. Somebody's constructing a new home," Ruffin said.

Myers indicated that January will mark a major push to construct and market additional homes in the development.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.