Petersburg residents asked to conserve water amid system malfunction

PETERSBURG, Va. — The City of Petersburg is asking residents and businesses to conserve water and limit their usage until further notice due to a system malfunction.

"Please use water only for essential needs while our crews work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the city shared in an announcement on social media. "We appreciate your cooperation and patience during this time."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

