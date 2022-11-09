After running for seat three times, Petersburg welcomes new face to city council

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Four seats on Petersburg's City Council were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. On Tuesday evening, Marlow Jones found himself elected as a new face on the city council.

"The people have spoken and now it's time to get to work," Jones said.

Jones has run for city council three times and has lost in his last three elections, the last time by just a couple of votes. However, Tuesday night proved that his perseverance paid off.

"I've been true to my word. True to the people. Kept being myself, only way I know how to be," Jones said.

Jones filled the seat vacated by Treska Wilson Smith and come January, he said he will hit the ground running.

"Checks and balances in every department, giving help where help is needed and getting the right ones out and the right ones in," Jones said.

Howard Myers will be returning to the city council after defeating two other opponents. Arnold Westbrook won his first election after filling in for the remainder of John Harts' term. Sam Parham, who currently serves as Petersburg's mayor, won re-election.

"I'm just humbled to be elected for a third time," Parham said.

Parham said 2023 will be a big year for Petersburg, starting with working with the General Assembly to bring a casino referendum to the city.

For now, the votes are unofficial as there are 350 absentee ballots still out. They have until Monday by noon to be returned by mail with an Election Day postmark.

