Why Petersburg's Mayor is concerned that new council members could impact relationship with Gov. Youngkin

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The City of Petersburg has a unique relationship with Governor Glenn Youngkin as he has spent time and money on the city.

However, Petersburg's current seven-member city council could see four new members on Election Day, potentially shaking things up for Youngkin.

"What I say to the new members is that this is a relationship like never before. It's never been anything quite like it in the history of Petersburg," Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said.

In August, the Republican Governor and Democratic Mayor joined forces to announce the "Partnership for Petersburg", a plan to improve education, public safety, health and other issues that have plagued the city for decades.

Residents and city officials who CBS 6 spoke with at the time said the bipartisan plan was a crucial step in the right direction.

While four city council seats on the ballot, Ward One doesn't have an incumbent running so there is guaranteed to be at least one new face on the city council.

Marlow Jones, who is running in Ward One, said he understands the need for a relationship with the governor.

"I do want to see that relationship continue. It doesn't matter to me whether

they are Republicans or Democrats, if they vow to help, then we get to take that help, as long as it doesn't devalue the citizens here," Jones said.

Jones' opponent in the race has a similar opinion on the matter.

"I think in the times we are living in, we don't have any other choice. You know, it should be about the issues, not about the politics in terms of Republican or Democrat. So in order for us to move forward and do what we need to do in Petersburg, we're going to have to work across the party line and that's just how I feel about it," Chioma Griffin said.

If the election results put four new members on the Petersburg City Council, Mayor Parham believes it would be a detriment to the city and its relationship with Youngkin.

"This relationship with the governor, this is a once-in-a-generation relationship here that we have in the City of Petersburg," Parham said.

Michael Storrs is also running for the Ward Three seat on the city council.

"The logical answer is yes because these are resources that Petersburg has to continue growing with the governor or these institutions, then I'm all for it," Storrs said.

Regardless of the election outcomes, Parham said he plans to still have his regular weekly meeting with the governor's office on Wednesday morning.

