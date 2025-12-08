Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stolen Petersburg bus recovered, driver taken into custody

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Dec. 8, 2025
Posted

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — A bus reported stolen from the City of Petersburg was recovered Monday morning in Surry County, Virginia, according to investigators.

"Deputies responded to reports of a stolen Bay Transit bus traveling on Route 10 from the City of Petersburg," the Surry County Sheriff's Office posted on social media. "The bus was safely stopped in the 6000 block [Colonial Trail West], and the male driver was taken into custody without incident."

Stolen Bay Transit bus

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

