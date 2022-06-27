Watch Now
Petersburg asks residents to stay off streets due to flash flooding

Monday's flooding in Petersburg
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jun 27, 2022
PETERSBURG, Va. -- The City of Petersburg is asking residents to stay off the roads on Monday evening due to heavy rains.

Several Petersburg roadways are closed due to high water in the Old Towne area.

The City Emergency Management team is monitoring roadways and will continue to do so throughout the evening.

Citizens should report flooded roads or fallen trees blocking roads to the Public Works-Street Operations Division at (804) 733-2415 or police non-emergency at (804) 732-4222.

For emergencies, please call 911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

