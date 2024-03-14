Petersburg police make arrest in case that locked down hospital for hours

RICHMOND, Va. -- Petersburg police have announced an arrest in a February incident that sent Southside Medical Center on lockdown for hours.

Police say that with the help of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task force they were able to arrest Rasheem Anthony Beam without incident. Beam is charged with abduction, larceny, and threatening body harm. He was also served a protective order.

A Bon Secours spokesperson at the time of the incident told CBS 6 that an individual had entered the hospital and made violent threats against the hospital.

“We have received information that it was possible domestic in nature. There was some type of relationship between [Beam] and a staff member at the hospital. But that is information we are working to confirm,” Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian told CBS 6 back in February.

Beam is now being held without bond pending his appearance in court.

