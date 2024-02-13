Petersburg police: Hospital lockdown suspect was 'heavily armed'

PETERSBURG, Va., — Southside Medical Center on Medical Park Boulevard was on lockdown for eight hours after a man indicated to hospital staff that he was heavily armed, according to Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian.

Detectives named Rasheem Anthony Beam, 30, as a suspect and released his photo to the public overnight Tuesday.

A Bon Secours spokesperson said a suspicious individual was making violent threats against the hospital just before 5 p.m Monday.

“The concern for us is that he indicated to staff at the hospital that he was heavily armed. He did present a duffle bag and we are unsure what was in the bag,” Christian stated.

The hospital went into lockdown late Tuesday afternoon and visitors to the hospital were being escorted to their parked cars, CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil shared.

“We have received information that it was possible domestic in nature. There was some type of relationship between [Beam] and a staff member at the hospital. But that is information we are working to confirm,” Christian stated.

A hospital spokesperson said the suspect was immediately removed from the premises and they increased security presence.

Chief Christian said Beam should be considered armed and dangerous.

Virginia State Police, Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office, and Prince George County Police assisted in the response and search for the suspect.

"Around 1 a.m. this morning the lockdown was lifted, however, we continue to work closely with local authorities," a Bon Secours spokesperson said in an email.

The public is urged not to approach Beam but instead to call 911.

The Crime Solvers hotline at 804-861-1212 pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

