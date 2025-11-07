Petersburg buses expand service hours, add night routes: 'Help a lot of people'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Area Transit (PAT) has implemented major changes to better serve the community, including extended hours, increased route frequency and new night service.

The transit system expanded its operating hours significantly. Previously, the last bus departed at 5:15 p.m., but now service continues until 9:15 p.m., according to Michael Edwards with PAT.

"It's awesome. It should be able to help a lot of people around," one rider said. "You know, it's hard to get around the cities to city. You've got Hopewell to Chester to Richmond, so it's awesome to me, man. I'm glad they're doing it."

Several routes now run more frequently throughout the week. The Brightpoint College route operates seven times Monday through Friday and 11 times on Saturday. The Richard Bland College route now runs Monday through Saturday.

The changes particularly benefit veterans who can now schedule later appointments at the VA. Lester Stevenson with PAT said the system increased trips to McGuire from four to seven daily.

"We're able to give veterans as well as the workers, the employees out McGuire on a more frequent basis," Stevenson said.

PAT also launched night service on several routes, including inner city routes, extensions to Southpark Mall via the Southpark Ettrick Lines, and service past Fort Lee to Hopewell Crossing and Richard Bland College.

The transit system has embraced new technology with a mobile app that allows riders to track buses in real time.

"So right now, what I will be able to see is that it's passing Medical Park Way, headed inbound towards the Petersburg Station," Stevenson said while demonstrating the app.

Riders like the new technology.

"The app is awesome because I'm still getting familiar with the area and so I'm not sure of what times or where the bus was at, was going to come to a stop, so I could time my shopping and my appointments in between bus stops," another rider said.

The expanded hours and increased frequency have already led to higher ridership numbers. Transit officials expect this trend to continue as more people learn about the changes and night service options.

