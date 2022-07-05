Petersburg appoints new city manager

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The City of Petersburg has appointed John M. "March" Altman, Jr. as their new city manager.

Altman comes to Petersburg from Hopewell where he is serving as city manager.

In 2017, Altman was appointed as Deputy City Manager of Operations in Petersburg where he was responsible for the Departments of Economic Development, Planning, Public Works, Public Utilities and Petersburg area transit.

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham shared the following statement about the appointment.

“City Council is pleased that Mr. Altman is returning to Petersburg. Petersburg has many economic development projects underway, including the growth of the Pharmaceutical Cluster and the $40 million dollar upgrades to the water and wastewater systems serving the Southeastern section of the City. With the rapid pace of development, and large infrastructure projects, Petersburg is at a critical time for capitalizing on opportunities that will bring positive change for generations to come. We need the top-level experience that Mr. Altman will bring to Petersburg.”

Altman has nearly 30 years of experience in local government in Virginia.

He shared the following statement.

“I am excited to return to Petersburg and immediately begin moving forward with the many transformational projects underway. Living and working in this region, my entire life, has given me the experience to navigate the challenges and the opportunities. I am committed to growing Petersburg and improving the quality of life for her citizens."

