Toddler was at babysitter's at Petersburg apartments when she was shot in the face, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. – A two-year-old girl is recovering at VCU Medical Center after being shot in the face Thursday night at a Petersburg apartment complex.

The child was with her babysitter when she was shot inside Building 2381 on Navajo Court at the Petersburg East apartments at 9:40 p.m., according to police.

“Baby was shot in the face on the left side of the face and the bullet exited the right side,” Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said. “That child didn’t deserve to be shot.”

Officers said the babysitter called 911.

While police said there were two adults and two children inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, only one adult, the babysitter, was inside when police arrived.

“We need that person,that adult, that was inside of that apartment when the incident happened, to come forth and tell us exactly what happened,” Chambliss said.

Officers said the gun involved was also missing when they arrived.

SCENE VIDEO: Girl shot in face at babysitter's

Police also do not have a clear picture of what actually happened inside the apartment, but Crime Insider sources told CBS 6 reproter Jon Burkett that the shooting was "accidental."

“We’ve received several different stories and we’re trying to figure out which story is accurate,” Chambliss said.

There are numerous surveillance cameras throughout the apartment complex, which was recently remodeled.

As a result, officers are reviewing those videos looking for clues as to who left the scene.

“It’s upsetting that you know, this incident happened and involves a kid and no ones speaking on it,” Chambliss added.

The girl remained in critical, but stable condition at VCU Medical Center, police said in a news release Friday morning.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.