Person of interest in Richmond stabbing surrenders to police

RICHMOND, Va. -- A person of interest in a homicide on Green Cove Drive surrendered to police on Sunday.

Montana Talbert, 36, of Henrico, surrendered at the Richmond Justice Center without incident. He was wanted in the stabbing of Michael Cross, 42, of Petersburg.

Richmond Police Department

Talbert has been charged with breaking and entering in the fatal stabbing and additional charges related to the incident are pending.

Around 2:59 a.m. on June 29, officers were called to the 200 block of Green Cove Drive for the report of a stabbing. Officers arrived and found Cross suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.