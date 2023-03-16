Watch Now
Person charged after five horses shot, killed in Appomattox County

Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 12:53 PM, Mar 16, 2023
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. — A juvenile is facing charges for allegedly killing five horses in Appomattox County, Virginia, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the horses had been shot to death on a property and a least three others were hurt, according to CBS affiliate WDBJ-TV. A veterinarian was requested to the scene, and there was also a forensics investigation.

There was enough evidence to charge the juvenile, deputies said.

The Appomattox County Animal Control, Virginia State Police, the Appomattox County Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Virginia Office of the Attorney General Animal Law Unit assisted with the investigation.

