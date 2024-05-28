Chesterfield Police arrest suspect in connection to shooting that killed one man

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Chesterfield County have arrested a suspect in connection to a shootingthat killed one man and injured another person.

According to police on May 26 at 8:15 p.m. they were called to the 1900 block of Periwinkle Drive for a reported shooting. Once there officers located two adult victims with gunshot wounds.

One victim, identified as Brian Cosby a 46-year-old from Chesterfield was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim is an adult woman and was taken to the hospital with her injuries.

Monday May 27, Chesterfield police say they arrested 45-year-old Dion Rucker in relation to the homicide. Rucker is from Rice, Va and is now facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

