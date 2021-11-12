Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Performance Food Group plans Ashland distribution center

items.[0].image.alt
Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group plans to build a $80.2 million sales and distribution center at the Cardinal Commerce Center near Ashland.
Performance-Food-Group-Ashland-scaled.jpg
Posted at 9:54 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 09:54:41-05

ASHLAND, Va. — Performance Food Group is planning to trade Henrico for Hanover for its new regional distribution center. The Goochland-based foods distribution giant announced plans Thursday to build an $80.2 million regional sales and distribution facility at Cardinal Commerce Center, an industrial park just south of Ashland at the intersection of Route 1 and Cedar Lane. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers