Performance Food Group plans Ashland distribution center

ASHLAND, Va. — Performance Food Group is planning to trade Henrico for Hanover for its new regional distribution center. The Goochland-based foods distribution giant announced plans Thursday to build an $80.2 million regional sales and distribution facility at Cardinal Commerce Center, an industrial park just south of Ashland at the intersection of Route 1 and Cedar Lane. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 09:54:41-05
