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Henrico police search for suspect who fired into apartment, struck vehicle

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 1, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — Police are looking for a person who shot into a Henrico apartment and damaged a vehicle Friday evening.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Percheron Court around 5 p.m. Officers arrived and found someone had fired into the home. A vehicle outside had also been struck by gunfire.

No one inside the apartment was injured.

Anyone with any additional information can contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000, or submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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