Emergency crews respond to water main break in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a water main break in Henrico County.

Information from police shared just before 2 p.m. Tuesday says the break happened near Pemberton Road and Grand Oaks Drive.

Pemberton Road is closed in both directions between Oakley Pointe Drive and Aspen Way for crews to make repairs.

Police said the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities is working to address the issue.

Drivers are encouraged to seek other routes.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

