Driver killed in head-on Henrico crash, West End road closed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One driver was killed Thursday in a head-on collision at Pemberton Road near Bohollow Drive in Henrico's West End.

The crash was reported at about 2:13 p.m.

"One male driver was transported by rescue to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased," a Henrico police spokesperson said. "The female driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries."

Pemberton Road, between Bohollow Drive and Quarter Mill Road, is closed while police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

