Pedestrian killed on I-95 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident happened near Exit 61, shutting down the northbound lanes of the interstate in that area for several hours while law enforcement investigated.

State Police said the remains of the pedestrian have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and identification.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.

This incident happened just a couple milemarkers away from where a man was found dead in the backseat of a Ford Focus on the side of I-95 two days ago.

The driver of the car fled from the scene on foot, and State Police said he still hasn't been located. They have not indicated that these incidents are in any way related.

This is a developing story.


