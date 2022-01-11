Man found dead in car after I-95 shooting in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man was found dead in a car following a shooting on Interstate 95 in Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

Police responded to the interstate near the Colonial Heights and Chesterfield County line at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, January 10.

"It appears the shooting began near the 55-mile marker as a black 2011 Ford Focus and another vehicle were traveling north on I-95," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "At the 58 mile marker near Ruffin Mill Road, the Focus pulled off onto the right shoulder."

It was there, the unknown vehicle pulled in front of the Focus and also stopped on the shoulder.

"A male in the unknown vehicle got out and continued shooting at the Focus," the Virginia State Police email continued. "The Ford's male driver and a male passenger fled on foot."

Inside the Ford Focus, state police found a dead male passenger in the back seat.

"The other passenger who fled on foot was located nearby a short time later. He was not injured. The whereabouts of the driver of the Focus are unknown at this time," the email continued. "The individual from the unknown vehicle also fled the scene on foot and was picked up a short time later near a group of dealerships along I-95."

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone.

