Pedestrian killed in Shockoe Bottom crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Crash Team is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street for the report of a vehicle hitting a person. Officers arrived to find the pedestrian, a woman, down.

She was transported to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The Medical Examiner will determine her cause and manner of death.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator Sergeant D. Cuffley at (804) 237-9389 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.