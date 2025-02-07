Man hit by SUV in Hopewell and flown to hospital, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was hit by an SUV in Hopewell on Thursday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The crash happened in the Five Forks area at the intersection of Arlington Road and Raleigh Street.

Sources say the driver did stop after the crash.

The victim was flown to an area hospital. An update has not been given on his condition.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

