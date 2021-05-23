2 kids wounded in shooting at Petersburg apartment complex

PETERSBURG Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Petersburg apartment complex Saturday night that left two young people hospitalized.

Police were called to the 500 block of Pecan Street at the Pecan Acres Estates for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two two juveniles hit by gunfire, Petersburg Police said.

One of them victims is 6 years old and was flown to VCU Medical Center, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police said they were in "the early stages" of their investigation and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or at P3.tips.com. Crime Solvers pays a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.