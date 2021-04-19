Girl heard 'fireworks' before she was 'grazed by gunfire' in Petersburg, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A 14-year-old girl heard what she described as fireworks before she was grazed by a bullet in a shooting in Petersburg Sunday evening, according to police.

Capt. Emanuel Chambliss with Petersburg Police said officers were called to the 1400 block of Farmer Street for a report of a person shot just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, Chambliss said officers found the girl "grazed by gunfire."

Chambliss said the child's injuries were non-life-threatening and that she was treated at the scene.

"The victim heard what she believed to be fireworks and then was struck," Chambliss explained. "So she she didn't even see see anything."

Chambliss said there was no danger to the public.

"The officers are here now processing the crime scene and we're just asking anyone if they saw or heard anything, please give us a call," Chambliss said.

Police said the intersection of Farmer Street and Fairgrounds Road was closed as part of the investigation.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

