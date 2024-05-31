Petersburg Health Department will reopen June 4

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg Health Department will reopen on Tuesday, June 4 after it was closed "effective immediately" on May 13 for a "potentially hazardous environmental odor."

The department says it will resume all clinic operations at the building except for the Women's Infants and Children's Clinic (WIC).

WIC will now be located at the Virginia Community Resource Center at 22 Washington Street from Monday, June 3 until Friday, June 7. It will move back to the Petersburg Health Department building on Monday, June 10.

Any clinics scheduled for Monday, June will be held at the Hopewell Health Department, at 1501 West City Point Road.

If you have any questions you can call 804.863.1652 or click here for more information.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!