Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Petersburg Health Department will reopen June 4

Petersburg Health.PNG
Wayne Covil
Petersburg Health.PNG
Posted at 7:16 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 19:16:47-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg Health Department will reopen on Tuesday, June 4 after it was closed "effective immediately" on May 13 for a "potentially hazardous environmental odor."

The department says it will resume all clinic operations at the building except for the Women's Infants and Children's Clinic (WIC).

WIC will now be located at the Virginia Community Resource Center at 22 Washington Street from Monday, June 3 until Friday, June 7. It will move back to the Petersburg Health Department building on Monday, June 10.

Any clinics scheduled for Monday, June will be held at the Hopewell Health Department, at 1501 West City Point Road.

If you have any questions you can call 804.863.1652 or click here for more information.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone