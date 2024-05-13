Petersburg Health Department closes effective immediately. What you need to know.

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Petersburg Health Department will remain closed "effective immediately" due to a "potentially hazardous environmental odor."

"During recent roof repair work on the health department building, the Petersburg Health Department discovered a potentially hazardous environmental odor. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of staff and clients, the department has suspended operations until the cause of the odor has been identified and evaluated for potential health hazards," a Virginia Department of Health spokesperson wrote. "In the interim, the Petersburg Health Department will be relocating its services and staff to other local health departments within the Crater Health District."

Here's what you need to know:

Clinical Services

All appointments for clinical services including immunizations, family planning, STI, and the Men’s Sexual Health clinic scheduled for Monday, May 13 have been canceled to allow time for staff to relocate and will be rescheduled for a future date. The walk-in STI clinic scheduled for Petersburg on Friday will be held at the Hopewell Health Department, 1501 W City Point Rd. on Friday. Tuesday’s immunization clinic appointments will be held at the Prince George Health Department, 6450 Administration Drive.

Environmental Health

All environmental health services will be rerouted to the Dinwiddie Health Department, 14010 Boydton Plank Rd.; correspondence regarding all environmental health services can be sent to craterehs1@vdh.virginia.gov.

WIC

Scheduled WIC appointments for Monday, May 13 were moved to the Dinwiddie Health Department. Those with WIC appointments scheduled for the Petersburg Health Department on upcoming dates will be contacted regarding their new appointment location.

Vital Records

Vital Records services are provided each day 8:30 a.m. -11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at each open health department location. For a list of all health department locations and contact information, click here.

For concerns regarding appointments, to reschedule an appointment, or for information regarding all other health department services, please call (804) 863-1652.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.