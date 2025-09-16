Watch thieves crash into Virginia pawn shop, steal 20+ guns in 60 Sec

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for masked thieves who crashed a car into a Virginia pawn shop and stole multiple guns.

Security video from the Pawn King on Plank Road in Spotsylvania County captured the entire crime, which took about a minute to commit.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said at about 3:07 a.m. on Monday, September 15, the thieves crashed a stolen Hyundai into the business.

Moments later the video shows at least four people climb over the car, through the damaged door and into the business.

Once inside, the group grabbed multiple firearms and ran off.

"Detectives continue to review video footage and collect evidence as the investigation remains active," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

A pawn shop worker told CBS 6 it appears the thieves stole more than 20 weapons.

Anyone with information can call in a tip at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

