How Richmond juggler Paulo Garbanzo became the only American jester in all of Europe

RICHMOND, Va. — Paulo Garbanzo's yard on Richmond's Southside serves as a training ground for one of the world's most unique entertainers.

The 52-year-old juggler practices his craft daily, working with an arsenal that would make most people nervous.

"I've got knives. I've got torches. I've got fires. I've got chainsaws," Garbanzo said. "There is written record of juggler juggling these things for more than 1000 years."

WTVR Juggler and Jester Paulo Garbanzo

His dedication to perfecting dangerous tricks has been a lifelong pursuit, one that began in his childhood kitchen.

"My mom could not find the kitchen knives. Because I had taken them all. It has to be 40 years of juggling," Garbanzo said.

His wife Onça remains his most devoted supporter after three decades of performances.

"A lifetime of earnest effort into everything he does. I am so grateful that after 30 years of watching my husband perform I still think he is hilarious," Onça said.

Garbanzo discovered his passion for juggling at age 12 and knew early on he wanted to make entertainment his career.

"I think from the time that I was getting out of high school I was like how do I get to the point where I can be a complete professional entertainer," Garbanzo said.

While attending college, he formed the comedy troupe the Garbanzo Brothers with classmates. The experience taught him that mastery requires dedication.

"It just takes hours and hours of practice. Some people get it in a whole month some people get it in a few years. Depends on how many years you put in," Garbanzo said.

The VCU graduate draws inspiration from vaudeville traditions, treating each audience as a collaborative partner.

"As a solo artist the audience is really your partner," Garbanzo said. "When you were riding it, it is just the best. It is just the best laugh."

His career has expanded far beyond street performing. Garbanzo now travels for months at a time, performing at Renaissance Fairs across the United States.

"It is packed. I am pretty much performing every single weekend," Garbanzo said.

WTVR

The father of two particularly enjoys Maryland's Renaissance Faire near Annapolis each autumn.

His reputation has also grown internationally, with performances across Italy, Germany and the Czech Republic.

However, it was in England where Garbanzo achieved his most remarkable accomplishment.

In 2007, he competed for the official jester position at Muncaster Castle, home of the infamous Thomas Skelton, also known as Tom Fool from Shakespeare's King Lear.

"I was very nervous. It was the first time I've ever been in England," Garbanzo said.

Despite competing against performers on their home turf, Garbanzo's material resonated with the judges.

"Apparently they liked it and I said I'm going to go with this material. And it worked," Garbanzo said.

He became the first American to win the competition, a feat that remains unmatched 18 years later. The victory came with a unique prize.

"This is the chalice that they give you for winning the jester competition which was cut from the tree that Tom Fool sat underneath," Garbanzo said.

The rare title brings him both pride and amusement.

"Something that I can put on my gravestone that will really confuse people," Garbanzo said. "People are going to look at it and go, 'no way.'"

WTVR

Despite his international success, Garbanzo remains grounded in his craft and continues developing new material.

"For me I think it was the coolest thing I could ever do," Garbanzo said.

His approach to his unusual career reflects the balance between professionalism and playfulness that defines his performances.

"Oh yes! It is my business and it is my work. And it is my passion. And my joy, even if I do that. I am going to keep performing until they make me stop," Garbanzo said.

For Garbanzo, juggling represents more than just entertainment—it's a reminder that some careers require never taking yourself too seriously.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.