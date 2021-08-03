32-year-old man reported missing in Chesterfield found safe

UPDATE: Chesterfield Police said Paul D. Brown has been found safe

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Chesterfield Police said 32-year-old Paul D. Brown of the 6700 block of Southshore Drive was reported missing after he was last seen over a week ago.

Brown is described as six-foot-three in height with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

