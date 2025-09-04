Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman sustained life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the West End of Henrico County.

The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Gaskins Road just before midnight Wednesday.

Henrico Police have not yet released additional details about the incident, including the woman's identity or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

