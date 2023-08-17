Watch Now
Former Henrico Recreation and Parks director arrested in underage sex sting in Georgia

Henrico Citizen
Posted at 12:14 PM, Aug 17, 2023
ATLANTA -- The former director of Henrico County’s Recreation and Parks Division, who left his job last summer under mysterious circumstances after just three months, has been arrested in an underage sex sting in Georgia, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. Patrick Nalley, who served in his Henrico role from April 27 to July 28, 2022, was arrested in Cobb County, Georgia (just northwest of Atlanta) ON Aug. 15 on felony charges of child enticement and obscene internet contact with a child, according to the station. Police allege that Nalley had traveled that day to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl but who actually was a police officer. Click here to read more on Henrico Citizen.

