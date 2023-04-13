Father of two killed outside Richmond store on Easter: 'I'm going to miss Patrick'

RICHMOND, Va. -- One week after he moved to Richmond, Patrick Jenkins was killed in the city's East End.

Jenkins, a 38-year-old father of two, was killed Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, outside the Community Supermarket along the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near the Richmond-Henrico County line. Officers were called to the area just before 7:10 p.m.

Crime Insider sources said he got into an argument with another man.

Those sources said it appeared Jenkins knew the shooter, but detectives still don't know what the argument was about. The search for the shooter remains ongoing.

"It just saddens us because he was taken from us way earlier than anybody expected," a loved one shared. "Patrick was a great brother and he'll really be missed."

His family described Jenkins as a fun and loving man. A devoted brother with an amazing work ethic.

"I'm going to miss Patrick," his mother Joanne said. "We were really close. I'll miss him joking with me and making me laugh."

If you know anything about Patrick Jenkins' homicide, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.