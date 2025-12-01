He killed another man inside a Virginia mall claiming self defense. Video may show otherwise.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 26-year-old Newport News man charged with killing another man inside Patrick Henry Mall on Saturday claimed he acted in self-defense, but surveillance video may tell a different story, according to court documents.

Gary Carlton Moore III is charged with second-degree murder and multiple firearm-related offenses in the shooting death of 26-year-old Diamante Tre'von Neal.

According to a criminal complaint, officers arrived at the mall around 10:50 a.m. Saturday and found Neal lying on the floor inside New Square, a clothing store.

Neal later died at the hospital.

Moore told officers he was the shooter but claimed he acted in self-defense after Neal threatened to kill him, the complaint states.

However, surveillance video from New Square shows Moore approaching Neal inside the store and attempting to tackle him, leading to a "short struggle," according to investigators.

During the struggle, Moore took Neal's gun.

The video then shows Neal trying to leave the store. That's when Moore pulled out his own gun and shot Neal multiple times, the complaint states.

Moore is seen holding Neal's gun in his left hand while firing his gun in his right hand, according to the complaint.

Police found two guns, a knife, multiple cell phones and a wallet inside the store.

In addition to the murder charge, Moore is charged with use of a firearm during a felony, discharging a firearm within occupied dwelling and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Moore was taken into custody but declined to speak further with law enforcement after his initial comments at the scene.

Police have not yet said if or how Moore and Neal knew each other prior to Saturday's encounter at the mall.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

