When a hurricane threatens Virginia, he's one of the people who make the calls to evacuate

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Atlantic Hurricane season begins along the East Coast, the City of Richmond will begin its annual testing of the James River flood wall.

Patrick Cox has been through a lot of hurricanes over his 24-year career at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

"I came here just before Irene came along and that was memorable," Cox said. "We were working in [the Emergency Operations Center] and 24-hour shifts for many, many weeks."

It is inside the Emergency Operations Center in Chesterfield County where Cox now brings experts together to respond to disasters whenever and wherever they hit Virginia.

"[We] allow them to come together and solve the Commonwealth's problems as a team," he said. "Everybody winds up being touched by the storm in one way or another, either directly through the weather or part of the contribution, part of the solution to the problem."

Cox said he learned his current emergency management skills as a young man in the Marine Corps.

"Allow somebody to get good at what their job is and then do their job," he said.

Among the jobs is human services.

Human services are the people who set up mass shelters and feeding sites. If enough people are displaced due to a story, the state has agreements with 13 colleges and universities around Virginia to host them.

As hurricane season arrives, Cox and his team hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. The preparation, he said, is the hardest part.

"When the response part of the job becomes part of our muscle memory," Cox said. "If we're doing our jobs correctly, today's the hardest day of the year for me, not the day that the hurricane hits."

Cox also urged Virginians around the Commonwealth to prepare their homes and families before the weather becomes an imminent threat.

"Please take our word for it that there's a necessary reason that you're being asked to evacuate," he said. "We don't take these decisions lightly. In the meantime, have a kit, stay informed, and take care of your neighbor."

