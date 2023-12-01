New Kent community mourning loss of beloved Board of Supervisors member

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Many in the New Kent community are mourning the loss of Board of Supervisors member, Patricia Paige.

Paige lost her yearslong battle with breast cancer on Tuesday, according to her family.

Paige had been re-elected for her third term just weeks before her death. She had focused her time in the role on creating opportunities for kids, protecting senior citizens, and leading the charge to expand I-64 in New Kent.

Many family and friends said she will be remembered as a mover and shaker. Paige was the first Black woman to serve in the role.

“To come up in a segregated county, and see some of the things she wasn’t allowed to do.. and be able to do it and she did, that meant a lot to her to make changes,” said her husband Warren Robinson.

Family said Paige will be remembered as a doer. Outside of her supervisor role, she had retired from serving 21 years in the Army Reserve and served as a clerk at her church.

She was also known to lead the fight to help fund cancer research, serving as an ambassador of New Kent’s Relay for Life.

Her family said her role with Relay for Life was extra personal because of her ongoing fight with breast cancer.

“Even though she was fighting, she was always fighting for the next one she was always trying to tell them to be strong,” said Paige's sister Gloria-Paige Brown.

Paige's family hopes she will be remembered for her dedication to service and the many doors she opened for others.

They also hope her accomplishments will inspire others to fight for what they believe in.

A celebration of life for Paige will be held December 9 at New Kent High School.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to donate to the American Cancer Society in her honor.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!