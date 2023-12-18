She made a wrong turn leaving a wedding reception and drove down a boat ramp to her death, sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman leaving a wedding reception died after she drove into Swift Creek, near White Bank Park in Colonial Heights on Saturday night, sources with knowledge of the situation told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

Police identified the woman as Patricia K. Grant, 56, of Chesterfield County, Virginia.

Sources told Covil that Grant made a wrong turn when she left the reception at the Colonial Heights Moose Lodge and drove along a dark road that ended at the White Bank Boat ramp.

Grant drove down the ramp and into the water, those sources said.

Officially, Chesterfield Police said the incident remained under investigation and foul play was not suspected at this point.

"Colonial Heights Fire and EMS, Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Colonial Heights Police, and State Police were dispatched to the 400 block of White Bank Road [on Saturday night] for the report that a vehicle had driven into the water. At about 9:17 p.m., crews entered the water by boat. At 10:55 p.m., crews located a vehicle submerged in the water," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "[Grant] was found deceased in the vehicle."

The Moose Lodge and the boat ramp sit about 1/3 of a mile apart from each other, according to Google Maps.

