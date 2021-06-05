Missing woman who prompted Senior Alert found dead

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- The missing 71-year-old woman last seen walking away from her home Saturday morning that prompted a Senior Alert was found dead, according to Fairfax Police.

Fairfax Police said Patricia Garris was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Buckman Road in Alexandria.

“The missing senior suffers from cognitive and vision impairments, and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety,” state police said.

Troopers said just after 10:30 p.m. that Garris had been located, but no other details were available.

"Sadly, Patricia was found deceased," Fairfax Police wrote Sunday morning.

Officers said foul play is not suspected.

"Our thoughts are with her friends and family," the department wrote.

Police thanked everyone who shared the story to spread the word on social media.