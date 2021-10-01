Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running '700 Club'

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson listens as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. The Christian Broadcasting Network says Pat Robertson is stepping down as host of the long-running daily television show the “700 Club.” Robertson said in a statement that his last time hosting the network’s flagship program was Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Pat Robertson-700 Club
Posted at 3:22 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 15:22:58-04

NORFOLK, Va. -- The Christian Broadcasting Network says Pat Robertson is stepping down as host of the long-running daily television show the “700 Club.”

The 91-year-old televangelist says Friday was his last show as host of the weekday program, and his son, Gordon, is taking over as full-time host.

CBN began airing in 1961 after Robertson bought a bankrupt UHF television station. The “700 Club” began production in 1966.

The network is now based in Virginia Beach. And its outreach extends to more than 100 countries and territories in dozens of languages.

The “700 Club” talk show can be seen in the vast majority of U.S. television markets.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-5pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Julie Bragg, Leland Pinder and Zach Daniel on CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.