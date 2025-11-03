Petersburg woman seeks $20,000 to keep homeless shelter open through winter

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg woman is once again taking it upon herself to open a cold weather shelter for homeless men in her community. But keeping the doors open through March 2026 will require significant support.

Pat Hines has made it her non-profit's mission to provide a warm place for homeless men to get out of the cold at night. However, the financial challenge is substantial.

"If we pay just the minimum wage, it's about $1,100 a week to make it seven days a week, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.," Hines said.

The shelter provides essential services during the coldest months of the year.

"They want a warm, safe place. They can get a hot meal. They can get a shower," Hines said.

Joseph Smith, who has been homeless and knows what it's like to sleep outside in harsh conditions, understands the shelter's importance.

"You could freeze to death out there in the cold," Smith said.

With no financial assistance from local or state government, keeping the shelter doors open on South Dunlop Street comes down to fundraising. The effort begins with an anonymous $5,000 matching grant.

Hines says in the past, the shelter averages 10 to 15 men per night. To keep the doors open until March 15, they need around $20,000.

Small donations can make a significant difference, according to Hines.

"I asked 50 people to give $25 for four months and that could help us keep the shelter open," Hines said. "Everybody can give something. So if you can't give the $25, give $10, give $5, give something."

The shelter is set to open November 16. How long the doors remain open depends on donations.

Multiple donation options are available, including mailing checks and online contributions. Those interested in volunteering to provide hot meals can also get involved.

Donation Information:

Mail checks to: Petersburg Center For Development Incorporated, 135 W. Tabb Street, Petersburg, VA

CashApp: $pcd4change

Zelle: 8049260496



