Richmond couple's story prompts calls for hate crime investigation

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — The Spotsylvania NAACP chapter plans to meet with community members and pastors this weekend to discuss an alleged racist incident targeting a couple from Richmond, Virginia.

A verified GoFundMe page shows one of the victims with severe facial bruises resulting from a crash that occurred while trying to escape from two suspects. The incident allegedly happened along the 4300 block of Partlow Road in Spotsylvania County on July 20, 2025.

Jamaria Gaskins wrote on the fundraising page that she and her wife Amylah Majors "survived something that should have ended us, and now we're speaking out not just for ourselves but for everyone who's ever been targeted and forced to stay quiet. This was hate, targeted, deliberate, and deadly."

"We're definitely going to be requesting a more thorough investigation and under the premise of a hate crime," Spotsylvania NAACP President Pastor Mozett Petway told WUSA.

The Spotsylvania NAACP said it was closely monitoring the situation after the Richmond couple claimed three random people threatened them with guns and used racial slurs when they pulled over due to car issues.

The couple alleges that the individuals got into their own vehicles and chased them, causing their car to roll over.

Gaskins claims one of the pursuers pointed a gun at their heads before the crash.

According to the GoFundMe page, part of the incident was captured on video.

The sheriff's office confirmed that the two individuals seen in still images from the incident are the same ones who were eventually charged: Elizabeth Wolfrey for brandishing a gun and Mark Goodman for indecent exposure.

Community advocates argue these misdemeanor charges are insufficient.

"We want to make sure that in this atmosphere that we're living in now, that injustices don't just happen and then nothing gets done about it," Pastor Charles Wormley said.

Court documents show Wolfrey claims she walked out with a gun when she saw a car on the side of the road with flashers on and heard an argument.

The sheriff's office states there is potential for additional charges as the investigation continues, which could include pursuing the case as a possible hate crime.

Major Delbert Myrick confirmed that a racial slur can be heard in video footage posted on social media.

"That provokes hate. It provokes the thoughts of racism. And it has no business in Spotsylvania County or anywhere in society for behavior like that," Myrick said.

Attorneys for both suspects declined to comment, citing the active status of the cases.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.