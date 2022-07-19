Parkinson's patients honored for advocacy work at Hanover luncheon

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Parkinson’s Disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world. Researchers and physicians hoping to end the disease say it will take advancements in diagnostics and therapies to ease suffering for patients and help find a cure.

On Tuesday, 12 people who have worked to raise awareness about Parkinson’s Disease through advocacy work were honored at a luncheon given at the Hunting Hawk Golf Club in Hanover. CBS 6’s Tracy Sears served as emcee for the event.

In 2021, the VCU Parkinson’s and Movement Disorder Center collaborated with an organization called Power Over Parkinson’s to create a diplomat program. The program honors Parkinson’s patients who advocate for others who are battling the disease and work for advancements in awareness campaigns, treatments and support programs.

This year, the nominees were as follows:

July- Susan Burns

August - Bill Riley

September - Fred Woodlief

October - Bob Scudder

November - Sue Knighten

December - Roy Budd

January - Thomas Lincoln

February - Daphne Norfleet

March - Joe D’Orazio

April - Chris Zatkulak

May - Paul Jalbert

June - Ken Konopky

Dr. Fred Woodlief, DDS, a retired dentist, was the recipient of this year’s Diplomat Award for his advocacy work. Woodlief was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 56. He’s a member of the Richmond Movers and Shakers.

In 2016, he began involvement in the PD Self Program, a self-efficacy learning program based in Denver that helps ease Parkinson’s patients through their journey and empowers them to persevere.

He received recognition and $500 to go toward a Parkinson’s organization of his choice.