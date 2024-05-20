13-year-old battling cancer leads Walk for Wishes, helps raise more than $100,00 for Make-A-Wish

RICHMOND, Va. -- Parker Plank is back to laughing, playing, and feeling like himself again. A Leukemia diagnosis two years ago changed 13-year-old Parker’s life in an instant.

“Just being where we are from two years ago, it was hard,” Parker’s dad Marty said. “(He was a) really good basketball player, really good football player and he was sneaky quick, but he was doing all those things, then out of nowhere he started having issues.”

Since April 2022, Parker has endured months of hospital stays and chemotherapy treatments at the University of Virginia’s Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville.

Parker says what made matters worse, is that his body was metabolizing treatment, causing him to go into liver failure.

“At the start, it was like really hard," Parker said. “It was sad because I was just like always tired and didn’t want to do anything, just lay in my bed, and go to sleep. I couldn’t go outside to play with my friends, and I just really missed it.”

Parker’s mom Janet said the past two years have been very difficult, but Parker has maintained high spirits despite his harsh treatments and side effects.

“Watching him suffer and being sick, as much as he’s been, has definitely been hard,” Janet said.

Shortly after his diagnosis, Parker’s parents reached out to the Virginia chapter of the Make-A- Wish Foundation, hoping to lift their son’s spirits. However, it was Parker’s wish to choose something that his entire family could enjoy together.

Parker said his mom has been his constant caregiver, and his dad and sister have remained his biggest advocates.

“I just wanted to go to Hawaii because it’s pretty and I want to take my family on an adventure,” Parker said.

Just before Christmas, Parker’s wish was granted. While health setbacks have delayed the family trip, Parker’s attitude has remained upbeat, and his personality has kept his family laughing and smiling. The family is hoping for a June trip.

“He’s definitely been an inspiration to our whole family, and we all look up to him and how brave and strong he is,” Parker’s sister Emily said.

“We’re super happy to watch him ride a bike,” added Janet. “When life takes you like that, you just take a step back and appreciate the small things.”

Parker’s dad said he’s watched his son endure treatment with strength and courage.

“He doesn’t even comprehend what kind of hero he is,” Marty said.

One of the biggest moments for the Plank family, was when Parker swallowed his chemotherapy pills for the first time. A task that had to be mastered for Parker to go home from the hospital.

“That’s when I could go home and my dad started crying and saying, ‘you’re my hero’ and everything, so it meant a lot to me,” Parker said.

This year, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia asked Parker to lead its annual “Walk for Wishes,” and serve as the walk’s ambassador.

On May 18, despite the pouring rain, Parker led hundreds of supporters at City Stadium. The event raised more than $100,000 to help grant more wishes for children living in Virginia.

While Parker plans to finish treatment in the fall and ring the bell at UVA Children’s Hospital, Parker has a message for the nearly 300 Virginia children still waiting for their wish to be granted.

He says don’t lose hope.

“Just keep on pushing through and like at the end of the line, there’s always going to be good,” Parker says. “After the pain, you can be finished and have a great life.”

