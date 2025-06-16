No arrests made after ranger shot in Richmond, only changes in park policy

RICHMOND, Va. — Six months after a Richmond park ranger was shot while working on Belle Isle, there have been no arrests, only a change in park policy.

Parks and Recreation officials also confirmed to CBS 6 that the injured ranger involved in the incident is no longer with the department.

The ranger program has now merged with the James River Park System's Outdoor Education Program, shifting away from handling violations to emphasizing stewardship and education rather than enforcement.

Previously, rangers were responsible for addressing issues like parking violations, graffiti, glass, and other illegal activities in the parks.

"It's going to look like people who are there to help you find your way or help you address an issue in the park," Giles Garrison, Richmond Parks and Recreation Programs and Operations Manager, said. "We'll familiarize the visitor with a site and teach people about what they need to know about that site to appreciate it."

The changes come after the shooting of a park ranger on Belle Isle in January 2025. Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards stated at the time that the ranger told investigators he was providing information about a homeless shelter to a man when that man shot him in the torso.

The ranger was wearing his personal bulletproof vest when he was shot. At the time of the shooting, Richmond police were in the process of ordering rangers' bulletproof vests. Rangers are not authorized to carry guns.

Richmond police shared a description of the suspected shooter and ordered people living near Belle Isle to lock their doors for safety.

Since that night, there have been few updates on the situation. Police have not made any arrests and say they are still investigating.

Police also now say they prefer no description of the suspect be used.

"The description of the person reportedly involved was very general in terms of details—which does not distinguish the person reportedly involved from many members of the public," a Richmond police spokesperson said in a statement.

When asked about concerns regarding transparency around the incident, Garrison responded: "I can't speak to the Richmond Police Department's investigation of that incident, but what I can speak to is that at the parks department, we are working really hard to create spaces where people feel comfortable and inviting people into space."

Due to these changes, the Department of Parks and Recreation urges the public to call 911 or the police non-emergency line if they feel threatened or witness illegal activity in the parks.



